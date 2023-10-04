Council responds after parents left 'devastated' by sudden closure of 'wonderful' Hemel pre-school

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dacorum Borough Council has responded after parents were left 'devastated' by the sudden closure of a 'wonderful' Hemel Hempstead pre-school.

Parents, staff and pupils have been rocked after Woodland Magic Pre-School was given less than a month to vacate its base at Bennetts End Adventure Playground.

The pre-school, which has a ‘Good’ Ofsted rating, received a letter last week from Dacorum Borough Council giving three and a half weeks’ notice to vacate its premises.

Woodland Magic Preschool has been told to vacate Bennetts End Adventure Playground. Photo: Google Maps

Parents claim it is for the refurbishment of the playground and that no alternative venues were offered in the notice.

The council has issued a response over the notice sent to Woodland Magic, saying it is ‘inappropriate to disclose any further details’.

But a DBC spokesman insists the pre-school’s owner will be given details of alternative pre-schools for distribution to parents.

A parent brought the matter to the attention of The Hemel Gazette claiming there has been a devastating domino impact on everyone connected to Woodland Magic.

"This is a highly regarded preschool in a deprived part of Hemel Hempstead and also the owner's own, personal business,” the parent told The Hemel Gazette.

"No alternative venues have been offered and the staff have had no option but to give the parents three weeks notice of closure at the beginning of a new school year, making finding a new preschool almost impossible.

"This is leaving the staff without a job, children without childcare at short notice, the owner of the preschool without her business and a group of children having their whole routine and lifestyle completely disrupted.

“It has been completely devastating for all involved.”

The Gazette contacted Dacorum Borough Council about the matter last week but we were passed on to Herts County Council only to be referred back to the district authority before a response was issued today (Wednesday).

A Dacorum Borough Council spokesman said: “Woodland Magic Preschool was issued a notice to vacate premises at Bennetts End Adventure Playground due to operational matters regarding their occupancy.