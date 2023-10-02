Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Data shows children in ‘care’ are increasingly likely to be sent to live outside Hertfordshire.

According to the latest available figures – for the first three months of 2023/24 – just 62.3 per cent of Hertfordshire’s ‘looked after’ children were living in the county.

That’s almost six per cent lower than the same period in 20/21 – and five per cent lower than the same period in 22/23.

And it means that at the end of June almost two in every five Hertfordshire children who were in ‘care’ were in placements elsewhere.

The data is included in a performance report due to be presented to the council’s resources and performance cabinet panel on Thursday (October 5).

That report does highlight an increase in the number of ‘in-house’ residential beds and the council’s aim to increase the number of foster carers.