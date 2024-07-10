Channel swimmer inspires Berkhamsted schoolchildren

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leah Chowdhry visited Egerton Rothesay School Speech Day at the end of term.

Egerton Rothesay Schoolchildren welcomed Channel Swimmer Leah Chowdhry to their school Prize-giving on Friday.

Leah swam the English Channel for charity becoming the first Asian woman to do so and in her address spoke about her 'can do' attitude in life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils listened open-mouthed as she described swimming for over fourteen hours fighting the cold and swarms of jellyfish, some of which attached themselves to her face!

Leah Chowdhry addresses the students

The Egerton Rothesay Prizegiving event awards pupils for successes in all areas of school life; educational, social and in value to the community.

Parents always enjoy listening to the speaker, the Head's reflection of the year and pupil achievements in and out of school, as well as hearing from older pupils on their feelings about school-life.