Channel swimmer inspires Berkhamsted schoolchildren
and live on Freeview channel 276
Egerton Rothesay Schoolchildren welcomed Channel Swimmer Leah Chowdhry to their school Prize-giving on Friday.
Leah swam the English Channel for charity becoming the first Asian woman to do so and in her address spoke about her 'can do' attitude in life.
Pupils listened open-mouthed as she described swimming for over fourteen hours fighting the cold and swarms of jellyfish, some of which attached themselves to her face!
The Egerton Rothesay Prizegiving event awards pupils for successes in all areas of school life; educational, social and in value to the community.
Parents always enjoy listening to the speaker, the Head's reflection of the year and pupil achievements in and out of school, as well as hearing from older pupils on their feelings about school-life.
An incredible Superhero themed super-buffet closed off the event.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.