Celebrating students' successes at Adeyfield Academy in Hemel Hempstead

The Adeyfield Academy in Hemel Hempstead has been celebrating students' successes at the annual school awards.

The annual awards ceremony celebrates the outstanding achievement of their students and is an opportunity to look back at their students' successes.

It highlights and celebrates students' contributions to their learning whilst maintaining high levels of excellence throughout the year.

Students Jess Sims and Alice Childs

Adeyfield Academy Principal Dawn Mason said: "We are extremely proud of our students and this special event in the school calendar is a chance to recognise the hard work of our students and their determination to succeed despite a very turbulent year for them all."

The keynote speaker, Matt Dickinson, author and filmmaker, inspired students to aim high, speaking to them about the challenges he encountered on his journey up the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest.

The ceremony is now available to watch on the school's Youtube account.

Principal Dawn Mason