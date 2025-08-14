Celebrating student success at The Adeyfield Academy on A Level results day

The Adeyfield Academy students' celebrating on A Level results day

The Adeyfield Academy is delighted to celebrate the achievements of its Sixth Form students as they receive their A Level and vocational qualification results today.

Headteacher Dawn Mason praised the dedication and resilience shown by this year’s cohort:

“We are incredibly proud of our students and the commitment they have demonstrated throughout their studies. Their hard work, determination, and adaptability have been inspiring, and today’s results are a testament to their efforts and the support of our dedicated staff.”

Several subjects achieved strong above target results in a number of subjects such as Politics, History, Criminology, English and Media. We also had a high percentage of students achieving distinctions.

Among the many individual successes:

Harry secured A and Distinction in Politics and Media

Emma achieved BBB and will be going on to study Psychology

Several of our students achieved Distinction* and Distinction grades in Media

Students from The Adeyfield Academy are progressing to a wide range of exciting destinations including [Royal Holloway, Kent, Oxford Brookes, and Middlesex to study courses ranging from Psychology, Business and Law)

Head of Sixth Form George Cook added:

“It has been a privilege to see our students grow both academically and personally during their time here. We wish them every success as they take their next steps.”

The Adeyfield Academy continues to offer a supportive and ambitious environment where students can thrive, achieve, and progress to the next stage of their education or career.