Celebrating A-level success at Longdean!

Longdean is proud to announce the achievements of its Year 13 students in the recent A-Level examinations. This year’s cohort has demonstrated resilience and dedication, culminating in a set of results that reflect both individual and collective success.

Our students have excelled across a wide range of subjects, showcasing their academic prowess and commitment. Notable achievements include:

Paulo N achieved A* grades in Maths and Physics and A’s in Computer Studies and Further Maths and will be attending Durham University to study Mathematics

Emily S achieved a Distinction* in Forensic Science and A’s in Chemistry and Business Studies and will be joining the University of Birmingham to study Chemistry.

Jessica B achieved an A Travel and Tourism and Distinctions in both Child Development and Health and Social Care. She has secured a place at Leeds Beckett University to continue her studies in International Tourism Management.

Oliver B achieved A grades in Biology and Geography and a B in Criminology, securing a place at Bournemouth University to pursue a career in Biological Sciences.

Louisa B achieved an A in Criminology, and B’s in English Literature and Psychology and will be joining the University of Exeter to pursue a career in English and Creative Writing.

James B achieved A’s in Biology and History and a B in Geography. He will be having a gap year and exploring his options for the future.

Isabelle G achieved Distinctions in Forensic Science and Performing Art (Dance) and a B in Product Design. She will be completing an Urban Planning degree at Loughborough University.

Spike H achieved a Distinction* in Sport and Physical activity, an A in Psychology and a B in Sociology. He will be pursuing a career in Sport and Exercise Science while studying at Loughborough University.

As our Year 13 students embark on the next exciting chapter of their lives, we extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes. Whether continuing their academic journeys at universities, entering vocational training, or starting their careers, we are confident that the skills and knowledge they have acquired at Longdean will serve them well. We are incredibly proud of each and every one of them!