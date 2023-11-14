News you can trust since 1858
Celebrating 25 years of service at Lime Grove Day Nursery

There was cause for celebration at Lime Grove Day Nursery in Hemel Hempstead as the team honoured their beloved colleague and Nursery Practitioner, Kathryn Jenkins, as she marked her milestone 25–year anniversary at the setting with a week of festivities.
By Lauren ClarkeContributor
Published 14th Nov 2023, 10:01 GMT
With the title of longest-serving employee at the Ofsted-rated ‘Outstanding’ Day Nursery on Park Road, Kathryn has helped to positively shape the lives of countless children throughout her career, making a lasting impact on grateful families with her unwavering commitment to early childhood education and determination to provide the highest standards of care.

To honour the special occasion, pre-schoolers showcased their creativity by making their own portraits of Kathryn, complete with personal messages, whilst the proud team laid on buffet lunches and bespoke cakes, before presenting her with cards, presents, balloons and a memory box, filled with cherished memories from both children and staff over the years.

Lime Grove Day Nursery Quality Manager, Erica Fitzpatrick explained;

Kathryn celebrating 25 years of service

“Kathryn is such a bubbly, lovely, wonderful member of our team and I don’t know where we’d be without her. The smiles on the children's faces when they see her walk through the door are a testament to the incredible bond they have formed, and she is an inspiration to us all. We can’t thank her enough for all she does and hope she knows how cherished she is.”

