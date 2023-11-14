Celebrating 25 years of service at Lime Grove Day Nursery

With the title of longest-serving employee at the Ofsted-rated ‘Outstanding’ Day Nursery on Park Road, Kathryn has helped to positively shape the lives of countless children throughout her career, making a lasting impact on grateful families with her unwavering commitment to early childhood education and determination to provide the highest standards of care.

To honour the special occasion, pre-schoolers showcased their creativity by making their own portraits of Kathryn, complete with personal messages, whilst the proud team laid on buffet lunches and bespoke cakes, before presenting her with cards, presents, balloons and a memory box, filled with cherished memories from both children and staff over the years.

“Kathryn is such a bubbly, lovely, wonderful member of our team and I don’t know where we’d be without her. The smiles on the children's faces when they see her walk through the door are a testament to the incredible bond they have formed, and she is an inspiration to us all. We can’t thank her enough for all she does and hope she knows how cherished she is.”