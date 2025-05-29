Cardo strengthens community ties in Hemel Hempstead with local partnerships

By Siobhan Cheung
Contributor
Published 29th May 2025, 11:24 BST
Updated 29th May 2025, 12:36 BST

Cardo has supported The Collett School, Hemel Hempstead, in transforming the school’s sensory garden, creating a vibrant and stimulating outdoor space for students with special educational needs.

The project saw volunteers from Cardo and school staff, with extra support from BAM Construction, come together for a day of hands-on improvements.

These included planting a variety of greenery to stimulate sight, touch, and smell, and revitalising the pergola and outdoor furniture with fresh coats of paint and wood stain to create an inviting outdoor space.

Bird boxes, feeders, and bug hotels were fixed to trees, and a hedgehog house was provided to encourage local wildlife.

Volunteers from the school, Cardo, and BAM Construction worked together to revitalise the spaceVolunteers from the school, Cardo, and BAM Construction worked together to revitalise the space
Materials for the project were purchased by Cardo, which included gravel, tools, wheelbarrows, and wood stain.

Cardo also purchased plants from nearby Sunnyside Rural Trust and provided lunch for all volunteers. Funding from the Hemel Lions provided the new bird houses, bug hotels, wall accessories, bunting and decorations.

The Collett School even arranged for the Blue Tangerine Café horse box to be available on site, offering complimentary hot and cold drinks to all involved.

“The project was such a success, and we have had lots of lovely comments from the teachers. We were the dream team! Thank you to Cardo for all the hard work, it all came together beautifully,” said Heather Coghlan, Fundraising Assistant at The Collett School.

Cardo transformed The Collett School's sensory garden with support from local partnersCardo transformed The Collett School's sensory garden with support from local partners
James Cook, Managing Director for Cardo (South & Central), said:

“Community support is central to our culture at Cardo, and supporting communities like those at The Collett School is part of our commitment to creating lasting impact in the areas we serve.

“We recognise the difference The Collett School makes in the lives of children and families through its specialist learning support. It’s a privilege to support organisations that share our values and strengthen local communities.”

