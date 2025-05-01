BYITC’s 7th International Maths Olympiad breaks records with unprecedented participation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The British Youth International College (BYITC) has named thirteen winners of its seventh annual International Maths Olympiad competition, including a child from Hemel Hempstead.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chinmaye Kanumuri, aged 8, who attends Nash Mills Primary School, was the Level 5 winner.

She said: “Abacus training with BYITC changed the way I think. My teacher makes learning so clear and fun, it doesn’t feel like work at all! We use colourful animations and visual tools that make it easy to understand.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of the thousands of students from all over the world who took part in the week-long free-to-enter challenge, which is aimed at students ranging from four to fourteen, the following were successful and received certificates and trophies:

Chinmaye Kanumuri

Winners (13):

Aanya Muppidi, 9, Leatherhead - level 1 winner

Anaisha Saxena, 6, Glasgow - level 2 winner

Saksham Kataria, 7, Birmingham - level 3 winner

Isaiah Tahir, 10, Glasgow - level 4 winner

Chinmaye Kanumuri, 8, Hemel Hempstead - level 5 winner

Aarav Shah, 12, Birmingham - level 6 winner

Kapishan Kadsan, 11, New Malden, London - level 7 winner

Jithya Krithika Kotte, 12, Liverpool - level 8 winner

Krishna Nair, 9, Glasgow - level 9 winner

Pranav Aiyer, 10, Reading - joint level 10 winner

Tejas Mittal, 10, Edinburgh - joint level 10 winner

Abel Abby, 10, Edinburgh - joint level 11 winner

Vivaan Rawat, 10, Glasgow - joint level 11 winner

Chinmaye’s mum, Rukmini Kanumiri, said: “At first, we were unsure about online math classes, but BYITC has been amazing. The Olympiad lessons are well-planned, and the teachers make learning fun!”

The first-of-its-kind challenge is based on BYITC’s pioneering Abacus Maths programme, with 50 questions in total and results based on accuracy and timely completion. Students used concepts like finger, Abacus, and Mental theory. The top performers across each of eleven levels of BYITC Supermaths training were awarded certificates and trophies for their impressive arithmetic skills.

BYITC’s Founder, Dr Rashmi Mantri, said: “Congratulations to each of the winners. Every child who took part deserves enormous credit as we can tell they gave it their best shot and worked very hard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Young people are naturally competitive and derive lots of fun from playing and experimenting with numbers. Competitions like this prepare them for higher levels of assessments and exams as they go through their educational journey as they worked on time management and enhance their problem-solving skills.

“As we know from research, such high-level game playing significantly boosts logical thinking skills, an excellent preparation from a future which is going to be dominated by AI.

“Since we launched the Challenge, we have had more than 75 winners which is a great achievement. The success of our Olympiads and the sheer scale of entries from across the globe are very satisfying and give us confidence that there is a huge hunger out there for learning more about, and getting lots of fun from playing with, numbers.”

Glasgow-based BYITC is also now the UK’s largest provider of Abacus Maths classes and creator of the world’s first 100% digital, game-based abacus maths learning application.