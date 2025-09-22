Broadfield Academy launches 'Safe Steps' campaign to promote safer, Greener yravel

Broadfield Academy has launched a brand-new road safety initiative, ‘Safe Steps’. The aim of this campaign is to keep their school and wider community safe on the way to and from school, by raising awareness and creating a healthier and safer environment.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Safe Steps was introduced to their children at school today, through a creative chalk art activity. The children enjoyed colouring in professional road safety-themed drawings, reinforcing the key messages of the campaign in a fun and meaningful way.

To encourage discussions at home, they were all given a Safe Steps sticker, designed to prompt conversations about safe and sustainable travel with parents and carers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the Safe Steps campaign, Broadfield Academy are working hard to implement a comprehensive School Travel Plan, with the ambition of achieving a Modeshift Stars Education Good Accreditation. Supported by the Department for Transport, this nationally recognised award supports schools in promoting sustainable and active travel.

Principal Rebecca Baggaley launches Safe Steps Campaign at Broadfield Academy

Broadfield Academy has also signed the Let’s Go Zero Pledge, committing to work towards a more sustainable future. Other key initiatives include introducing a park and stride scheme, encouraging walking to local school trips, and exploring the installation of roadside signage to deter unsafe parking around the school during drop-off and pick-up times.

The school is also collaborating with its local neighbourhood police officer and traffic warden to support safe driving and parking practices.

A new School Travel Policy has been introduced to embed these changes into the school’s culture. Children will play an active role in the campaign in the upcoming weeks and months, through a variety of fun and educational experiences, including road safety workshops, Bikeability training, participation in the Hertfordshire County Council Walk to School Week, National Clean Air Day, and Sustrans Big Walk & Wheel Week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Principal Rebecca Baggaley said: “Our Safe Steps campaign is an exciting opportunity for us to work together as a community to protect our children and environment. By encouraging small changes in the way we travel to school, we can make a big difference to the safety and wellbeing of everyone”.

For more information about the Safe Steps campaign or to get involved, please contact [email protected].