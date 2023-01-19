Boys invited to Tring performing arts school for free taster day
They will have the opportunity to meet course directors and students already at the school
Tring Park School for the Performing Arts is offering a free open day to boys aged 10 to 16 on February 17.
Attendees will spend the day taking taster classes and exploring life at the school.
Advertisement
Principal, Stefan Anderson, said: “We have been welcoming male students to the school for almost 30 years, but sadly research shows there are still so few boys studying the performing arts compared with their female peers.”
He explained: “We are delighted to offer a free session for them to come and see what is on offer at the school. We have modelled the session on the existing training format so the attendees can get a real insight into what a day at Tring Park is like – the buzz and energy which runs through every part of the school, truly is unique.”
Booking is open here.