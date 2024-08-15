Berkhamstedians are celebrating with outstanding A Level results

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Berkhamsted Schools Group is proud of the remarkable achievements of its students in the 2024 A Level examinations, with 52.7% of our students achieving A*- A grades. This is a rise of 13.8% compared to the 2023 results and an increase of 7.4% compared to the pre-COVID results of 2019, reflecting the hard work, dedication, and resilience of our students, supported by the unwavering commitment of our teaching staff and the entire school community.

Richard Backhouse, Principal of the Berkhamsted Schools Group stated “We are incredibly proud of our students’ achievements this year. Their hard work and determination have truly paid off, and we are delighted to see so many of them progressing to their chosen universities, apprenticeships and into their chosen career paths. Our dedicated staff have played a crucial role in supporting our students during their academic studies, and these results are a testament to their commitment and expertise.”

Martin Walker, Headteacher of Berkhamsted Sixth added “I am always impressed by our remarkable students and how they are able to achieve such impressive grades in addition to following their passions and excelling in the busy extra-curricular lives. Our Sixth Formers have also completed their Duke of Edinburgh Gold Awards, performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, competed in regional and international sports teams and tournaments, played a concert with the Royal Household Cavalry, and debated at Oxford and Cambridge unions. The accomplishments of these young Berkhamstedians during their time at Sixth Form has been outstanding and the experience they have had will have provided many additional life skills which will help to shape a positive path for their future. Most of all, I am extremely proud of the students’ character and the people that they have become. We wish them all the very best for the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Looking ahead, as we celebrate these excellent results, Berkhamsted Schools Group remains committed to providing a remarkable education that nurtures both academic and personal growth. This success sets a strong foundation for the new 2025 cohort, who will be looking to learn from these achievements and settle into their new environment. Berkhamsted Sixth opens the new Sixth Form centre later this year, which will further enhance the learning experience for our students.