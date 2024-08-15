Berkhamstedians are celebrating with outstanding A Level results
Richard Backhouse, Principal of the Berkhamsted Schools Group stated “We are incredibly proud of our students’ achievements this year. Their hard work and determination have truly paid off, and we are delighted to see so many of them progressing to their chosen universities, apprenticeships and into their chosen career paths. Our dedicated staff have played a crucial role in supporting our students during their academic studies, and these results are a testament to their commitment and expertise.”
Martin Walker, Headteacher of Berkhamsted Sixth added “I am always impressed by our remarkable students and how they are able to achieve such impressive grades in addition to following their passions and excelling in the busy extra-curricular lives. Our Sixth Formers have also completed their Duke of Edinburgh Gold Awards, performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, competed in regional and international sports teams and tournaments, played a concert with the Royal Household Cavalry, and debated at Oxford and Cambridge unions. The accomplishments of these young Berkhamstedians during their time at Sixth Form has been outstanding and the experience they have had will have provided many additional life skills which will help to shape a positive path for their future. Most of all, I am extremely proud of the students’ character and the people that they have become. We wish them all the very best for the future.”
Looking ahead, as we celebrate these excellent results, Berkhamsted Schools Group remains committed to providing a remarkable education that nurtures both academic and personal growth. This success sets a strong foundation for the new 2025 cohort, who will be looking to learn from these achievements and settle into their new environment. Berkhamsted Sixth opens the new Sixth Form centre later this year, which will further enhance the learning experience for our students.
