Watch as Berkhamsted students enjoy a surprise Lion Dance performance to mark Chinese New Year

Students from Berkhamsted were in for a surprise when they received a visit from a bright pink lion!

Chung Ching Lion and Dragon Dance Association toured the Berkhamsted Schools Group to bring the colourful performance to the delighted pupils - and members of the community.

The show on February 10 was orchestrated by Mandarin teacher Clare Tan - and featured an energetic performance accompanied by drums and cymbals.

Chung Ching Lion and Dragon Dance Association put on the performance

According to legend, thousands of years ago a monster named Nian (“Year”) would attack villagers at the beginning of each new year.

But the villagers discovered the monster was afraid of loud noises, the colour red and bright lights and so used those things to chase the beast away.

Beginning at Castle Quad (Berkhamsted Boys), students watched the performance celebrating the Year of the Tiger.

As the celebrations progressed up towards Berkhamsted Prep, the younger pupils were gathered in front of the Churchill Hall, anticipating the ‘Lion’s’ arrival and lined up to get the best view possible. Passersby and local residents were also able to enjoy the lively demonstration.

The dance was accompanied by plenty of noise!

The parade then entered Kings Quad at Berkhamsted Girls to complete the performance much to the admiration of pupils, staff and rapturous applause.

A spokesman for the schools group explained: "The dance presentation was not only meant to be a surprise for all our pupils but also to show much we value our Chinese students and firmly embrace their culture as part of school life.

"We would like to thank Clare Tan for organising such a fascinating event for everyone to enjoy and thanks to Chung Ching Lion and Dragon Dance Association for the wonderful performance. A truly memorable way to bring in half-term."