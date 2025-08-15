Berkhamsted Sixth: A remarkable 21.3% A* and 55.3% A*-A grades achieved in 2025
We're incredibly proud of the Berkhamsted Sixth A Level students, who've achieved a remarkable 21.3% at A* and 55.3% A*-A grades this year.
87% of our cohort have gained their first choice of University, as well as a degree apprenticeship at Goldman Sachs and a US sports scholarship for rugby.
Congratulations to the 2025 cohort.
Join us for our Life at Berkhamsted Sixth Open Event on Thursday 18 September and Subjects at Berkhamsted Sixth Open Evening on Wednesday 15 October.
