Berkhamsted Sixth: A remarkable 21.3% A* and 55.3% A*-A grades achieved in 2025

Berkhamsted Sixth students celebrate a strong year of results

We're incredibly proud of the Berkhamsted Sixth A Level students, who've achieved a remarkable 21.3% at A* and 55.3% A*-A grades this year.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

87% of our cohort have gained their first choice of University, as well as a degree apprenticeship at Goldman Sachs and a US sports scholarship for rugby.

Congratulations to the 2025 cohort.

Join us for our Life at Berkhamsted Sixth Open Event on Thursday 18 September and Subjects at Berkhamsted Sixth Open Evening on Wednesday 15 October.

Book your place via our website www.berkhamsted.com