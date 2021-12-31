Berkhamsted Schools Group celebrates successful end to the year

Berkhamsted Schools Group is celebrating a successful end to the year with a number of recent successes.

The family of leading independent schools based in Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire is looking back on a successful year, as we head into 2022.

National School Awards 2021 - Leadership Team of the Year for Berkhamsted

Firstly, the National Schools Awards were held on Wednesday, December 8, at the House of Lords, introduced by Baroness Barran, the Minister for Schools.

The National School Awards recognises and rewards education pioneers across the industry bringing together over 250 school leaders and education pioneers across both the state and independent sectors to celebrate best-practice and showcase the excellent work being undertaken across the UK.

In response to the launch of this year’s awards, Baroness Berridge said: “The National Schools Awards recognise the skill, commitment, and hard work it takes to deliver the best possible education, this is especially important in a time of such uncertainty.

"I welcome this opportunity to celebrate the contribution of school leaders and look forward to hearing of your incredible achievements in transforming the opportunities of children and young people.”

Berkhamsted was represented at the event by a group of senior staff, having been shortlisted for the Leadership Team of the Year Award.

There were an unusually high number of nominations – the lockdown this time last year meant that the 2019-20 nominations were held over to the current year and considered alongside the 2020-21 nominations - but only one award was made in each category.

Richard Backhouse, Principal of the Berkhamsted Schools Group, said: “The credit for this goes to the whole team; it was a team effort, it is a team award.

"My thanks and congratulations go therefore to all of them for their extraordinary hard and excellent work."

On Saturday, December 11, Berkhamsted 1st XV were crowned 2021 Daily Mail Rugby Trophy Champions.

They were able to secure that champions status of this national competition with a 24-3 win over Dulwich.

This result means that the team finish the main part of the season undefeated.

A spokesperson for Berkhamsted Schools Group said: "Huge credit goes to this talented generation, supported by ambitious and dedicated staff.