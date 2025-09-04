Bedfordshire gets ready to welcome students for Freshers’ Week

Welcome

Welcome – or Freshers’ – Week is just around the corner at the University of Bedfordshire, with new and returning students set to join in with a mix of activities, events, and course introductions designed to help them settle into university life.

Running from Monday 15 – Friday 19 September 2025, the week will include a range of fun events organised by the Students’ Union, alongside induction sessions where new students can meet their course mates and get to grips with their timetable.

The much-loved Freshers’ Fair will return again this year, kicking off at the Bedford campus on Tuesday 16 September, followed by the Luton campus on Wednesday 17 September. Students can pick up freebies, meet society and sports club reps, and discover local businesses and services.

This year’s programme will also include a Welcome to Campus Club Night Party at both the Luton and Bedford campuses, the return of the popular Bhangra Afternoon event, and an Afro Beats DJ night.

Freshers Fair

For those who may prefer a calmer start to university life, the University is offering a ‘Quiet Welcome’. This includes opportunities to meet Health and Wellbeing Advisors and explore the campus in a more relaxed setting before term begins, as well as daily access to a sensory room between 9am – 10am during Welcome Week.

During ‘Quiet Welcome’, students can take time out, use sensory items such as fidget toys and jigsaws, and connect with others at their own pace. ‘Quiet Welcome’ activities also include therapy dogs on campus in both Luton and Bedford, and guided library tours.

The University’s on-campus community and faith hub, Treehouse, will be open at both Luton and Bedford throughout the week, offering a welcoming space for students of all faiths – or none – to meet, relax, and enjoy refreshments.

Students are encouraged to download the MyBedsLife app, where they can find their timetables, University updates, and useful guides to help them navigate life at Bedfordshire.

To view the full Welcome Week schedule and keep up to date with the latest event announcements, visit www.beds.ac.uk/welcome/.

If you are still looking to begin your higher education journey this year, there’s still time to register with the University of Bedfordshire through Clearing – visit www.beds.ac.uk/Clearing to find out more.