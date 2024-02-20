BAFTA nominated director becomes the new patron of Tring Park School for the Performing Arts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jill Robertson is a BAFTA nominated film and television director whose credits include major dramas such as The Diplomat, Humans, Harlots and Vera. She has not only worked on several much-loved TV series but also began her career working alongside notable directors Danny Boyle and Ken Loach on films including Trainspotting. Jill is currently directing an exciting new BBC series, Ludwig, starring David Mitchell and Anna Maxwell Martin.

Before embarking on her inspirational directing career, Jill trained in dance and music, joining Spain’s biggest theatrical spectacular, then moving into education becoming a drama teacher. Having experience on both sides of the stage and screen, she is perfectly placed to join Tring Park School as its new patron, explaining; “Having personal experience of performing really helps me to understand the process and experience of the artists I work with and this combined with my drama teaching has contributed greatly to the working method I have developed with actors. I hope to also use this experience to offer support and guidance to the young people at Tring Park School, whether they choose a future in front of or behind the camera.”

“My experience of performing arts training was always outside of school hours and academic education took priority during the day. One reason I am so impressed by Tring Park School, is its emphasis on both. I think it’s so important to nurture new talent, and the quality of performance arts training together with its high standard of academic education makes Tring Park School the perfect place for young performers, or directors, to be”, Jill continues.

Tring Park School is a co-educational boarding and day school, providing education and training to young people from the age of 7 to 19. Pupils receive rigorous training in the performing arts, that is combined with an extensive academic programme of study. All students benefit from a unique private school education with an emphasis on performing arts and creativity.

Commenting on the new appointment, Principal Simon Larter-Evans says; “We are delighted to have Jill on board as patron of the school. Jill is not only highly regarded in her field, but supports our ethos of combining the best of both vocational and academic education. With experience across performing, directing and production, she will be able to offer invaluable advice to many of our students today and in the future. We are looking forward to working together on many exciting plans for the future.”