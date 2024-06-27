Aspire Academies Trust hosts inaugural Athletics Championship with special guest from Team GB

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff and children from Aspire Academies Trust enjoyed competing in their first ever cross-trust athletics competition last week.

The Aspire Athletics Championship brought together Year 6 children from the trust’s six Hemel Hempstead and Watford primary schools, for an unforgettable morning of athletic competition and team spirit, highlighted by the inspiring presence of Team GB’S U18 Gold Medallist Mia McIntosh.

The Aspire Athletics Championship, which was held at Jarman Park Athletics Track in Hemel Hempstead, featured a range of track and field events, including sprints, relays, jumps and throws. Over 300 children participated, showcasing their enthusiasm and talent in front of an encouraging crowd of Aspire children and staff. Results from events were counted and the children of Bovingdon Primary Academy were awarded winners medals and the Aspire Athletics Championship trophy.

CEO of Aspire Academies Trust, Vicky Parsey, expressed immense pride in the event and its participants. “The Aspire Athletics Championship reflects our commitment to collaboration and teamwork amongst our children. The energy and sportsmanship displayed today was truly inspiring,” said Vicky Parsey. “I would like to thank one of our Sports Coaches, Rhys Rowland, who has put a lot of time, effort and care into organising this event. We are also extremely grateful to Mia McIntosh, for taking the time to support and motivate our young athletes, sharing valuable insights from her own journey.”

Team GB’S U18 Gold Medallist Mia McIntosh with children from Aspire.

Mia McIntosh was crowned 100m hurdles Champion at the 2022 U18 European Athletics Championships, running a record time of 13.05. As a professional athlete that grew up locally, her presence at the event was extremely exciting and inspiring. Mia shared stories of her own experiences and emphasised the importance of dedication and perseverance. She also hosted a Q&A session with the children and supported them in their events from the side-lines.

The Aspire Athletics Championship is set to become an annual tradition, aiming to inspire a love for athletics and healthy competition amongst their children. “We are already looking forward to next year’s championship,” said the event organiser, Rhys Rowland. “Our goal is to build on this year’s success and continue to provide our children with opportunities to excel both academically and athletically.”