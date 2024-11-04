Applying for primary, junior and middle schools in 2025

The process for applying to primary, junior and middle schools in Hertfordshire is now open

If your child is due to start primary school or move on to a junior or middle school next year, make sure you apply for a place in good time.

The easiest way to apply for a school place for September 2025 is to visit www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/admissions and complete the online application form.

Online applications can be amended at any time before the closing date, and you can access your school offer before allocation letters are received and accept your school allocation online.

Last year, 99 per cent of parents applied this way and found the system quick, easy and secure.

Cllr Caroline Clapper, Cabinet Member for Education, Libraries and Lifelong Learning, said: “We want every child in the county to be able to achieve their full potential, and Hertfordshire secondary schools provide an excellent education to thousands of pupils.

"We understand that parents and carers will want to obtain a place at their preferred school for their children, and we work very hard with schools to satisfy parental preference wherever possible. Last year nearly 98% of children in Hertfordshire were allocated one of their four ranked schools.

“Unfortunately, we’re not always able to completely satisfy parental preference, despite working very hard to achieve this. I would urge parents and carers to carefully consider the schools they rank, to make realistic preferences and to visit local schools before applying.

“Hertfordshire County Council provides around 300,000 children with a place at a Good or Outstanding school each year. This is just one of the ways we are supporting families and helping young people to get the best start in life.”

A leaflet explaining how to apply will be distributed to Hertfordshire families at the beginning of November. They will be posted directly to families with children of reception age and distributed by schools to children in year 2 in infant schools and year 4 in first schools.

Before making an application, parents and carers are strongly advised to read the information on the website thoroughly and where possible, attend school open events to help them make their preferences. Parents/carers should contact schools directly to find out more.

The closing date for Under 11s applications is 15 January 2025 and it is vital that parents make their applications on time.

All the information you need about the Under 11s process is available at www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/admissions