Smash hit Netflix series Adolescence will be available for free to UK secondary schools

The show touches on themes like misogyny, and so-called ‘incel’ culture

It has also drawn fresh eyes to young men and boys being radicalised online

Safeguarding experts have shared some key signs educators should be on the lookout for

Speaking negatively about girls, becoming withdrawn, and adopting strange new phrases can all be early signs a boy is being sucked into a dangerous online culture.

Netflix’s smash hit drama series Adolescence has been made free for secondary schools across the UK to screen, as its creators met with Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday morning (March 31). They, along with youth groups and mental health charities, discussed misogyny and the dangers of online radicalisation amongst young people, the BBC reports, both significant themes in the show.

The four part series tells the story of 13-year-old Jamie, played by breakout star Owen Cooper, who brutally murders a female classmate. It goes on to explore the impacts his actions have on those involved in the case, including his father Eddie, played by Stephen Graham.

Adolescence also makes reference to the incel - or ‘involuntary celibate’ - ideology, which perpetuates the idea of a social hierarchy based on physical attractiveness, and that women are denying so-called incels sexual or romantic relationships they are entitled to.

The online communities where this ideology thrives often stereotype and objectify women. In extreme cases, incel culture has even been linked to real-world violence, police have told the BBC.

Senior officers have said boys can be radicalised by the movement in the same way that terrorists draw in followers. According to the latest Home Office data, between April 2023 and March 2024, 54 people were referred to government counter-terrorism strategy Prevent for ‘incel’ related concerns - 94% of them men or boys. Despite still being largely outnumbered by other referral types, incel cases were adopted by early intervention service Channel at the highest rate of any (69%).

Experts from High Speed Training - an online platform that offers training courses for educators - have shared with us some of the key things they think teachers and school staff members should know to effectively safeguard the young people in their care. Many of these may also be picked up on by parents in the first instance, which means they will be able to start the process of getting their child support. Here’s what they had to say:

Adolescence has drawn fresh attention to young men and boys being radicalised online | (Image: National World/Netflix/Adobe Stock)

Signs a young person may be becoming radicalised by the incel movement

Seeming withdrawn, isolated or excluded Fixating on one new subject, such as injustices stemming from feminism Adopting speech that sounds scripted and using new phrases (examples in incel culture can include talk about being red, blue or black pilled, referring to women as ‘femoids’ or ‘foids’, and talking about women ‘hitting the wall’) Changing their friendship groups – both in person and online They show signs of being influenced or controlled, either by a group or an individual Struggling with mental health issues - including anger and stress Lying to family or other trusted adults Appearing to make less effort at school, or a sudden drop in academic attainment Showing disregard for differing opinions, and being closed to discussion and other views Low self-esteem and insecurity, especially with regards to their own looks or romantic status Comparing themselves negatively to other men in terms of attractiveness Speaking negatively about girls and women, their appearance and perceived sexual relationships

Dr. Richard Anderson, High Speed Training’s learning & development head, said that Incel culture promotes an extremist ideology, which is why it poses a risk of radicalisation. “Vulnerable boys and young men who engage with this subculture may be drawn toward extremism and, in some cases, even acts of terrorism. It is therefore vital that educators recognise incel culture as part of their Prevent duty and broader safeguarding responsibilities.

“Additionally, given its links to self-harm and suicidal ideation, incel culture can present significant personal risks to those being radicalised. Schools and education staff must remain vigilant and educated to protect young people from these dangers,” he continued.

He added that teachers can play a vital role in challenging extremist thoughts, and providing safe spaces for discussion. Protective measures schools as a whole can take include teaching and promoting online safety - for children, staff and parents alike.

They should also be providing high-quality relationships education for their young pupils, a statutory requirement, as well as promoting British values. Schools should adopt a zero-tolerance approach to harmful sexual behaviour to prevent normalising it.

Finally, incel communities attract and exploit young people with low self-esteem, who are feeling isolated and rejected, so schools prioritising mental health and wellbeing can help protect these vulnerable children.

Have you seen Adolescence? What did you think about it, and its messages? Let us know and have your say by leaving a comment below.