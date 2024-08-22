Adeyfield Academy students excel across a diverse range of subjects

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Adeyfield Academy is thrilled to announce the remarkable accomplishments of its students on this year's GCSE exam results day.

The dedication, hard work, and perseverance of their students, combined with the unwavering support of the community and staff, have culminated in a resounding success that they are immensely proud to share.

They would therefore like to acknowledge the crucial role parents, guardians, and the entire community have played in shaping the success of their young people. Their unwavering encouragement and support have contributed significantly to this year's achievements. The results are a testament to the collective commitment towards nurturing academic excellence and fostering personal growth.

They are excited to share that a number of students have achieved results beyond expectations. A particular highlight was Jenna-May who accumulated 9 GCSEs including a grade 9 in Mathematics alongside a further 9 grade in History. In addition, their students have also excelled in a diverse range of subjects, showcasing the breadth of their academic offerings and empowering students to explore their passions and excel in their chosen fields such as Performing Arts where 80% of grades were level 4 and above.

Students celebrating their GCSE exam results

The efforts shown by their students has opened up a wide range of opportunities for them in their destinations to continue their further studies in education.

The Adeyfield Academy are immensely proud of their students' achievements and are confident that they are poised for even greater accomplishments in their future endeavours. They are therefore delighted to confirm that the majority of their students have secured their first choice destination.

They are confident the students will build on their success when they commence their courses in September. A significant number will be staying on to study at The Adeyfield Academy sixth form. While they have seen a record number of applications, there are still spaces available. External students interested in studying at The Adeyfield Academy sixth form should get in touch by emailing [email protected] .

Ms Mason, Principal, said: "As we celebrate another triumphant year of academic accomplishments, we remain committed to nurturing talents, fostering creativity, and promoting a holistic approach to education. I would like to thank all of our staff who have supported the students throughout their time at The Adeyfield Academy and who are now ready to support the students as they move into further education or apprenticeships."