Adeyfield Academy has announced that groundwork has begun to create a block of eight new classrooms after they received funds from Hertfordshire County Council.

The expansion is part of a wider project to refurbish the school following the installation of a games pitch and renovation of science labs.

Executive Member of Education, Libraries & Lifelong Learning from Hertfordshire County Council, Terry Douris visited the Hemel Hempstead site along with Margaret Chapman, Chief Executive Officer of ATLAS Multi Academy Trust.

Work has started on the school's expansion.

The school has also been recognised as a ‘School of Character’ by the Association for Character with the University of Birmingham.