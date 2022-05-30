Adeyfield Academy has announced that groundwork has begun to create a block of eight new classrooms after they received funds from Hertfordshire County Council.
The expansion is part of a wider project to refurbish the school following the installation of a games pitch and renovation of science labs.
Executive Member of Education, Libraries & Lifelong Learning from Hertfordshire County Council, Terry Douris visited the Hemel Hempstead site along with Margaret Chapman, Chief Executive Officer of ATLAS Multi Academy Trust.
The school has also been recognised as a ‘School of Character’ by the Association for Character with the University of Birmingham.
A spokesperson for the school said: “Our staff and students demonstrate outstanding commitment and were integral to our success in securing this prestigious award. We are grateful to all who contribute so positively towards our school community.”