Abbot’s Hill, part of Mill Hill Education Group, announces exciting 3-year sponsorship with Berkhamsted Cricket Club

Abbot’s Hill, part of the Mill Hill Education Group, is delighted to announce a new three-year sponsorship agreement with Berkhamsted Cricket Club.

As the main sponsor for the club’s Juniors section, this partnership reinforces Abbot’s Hill’s commitment to nurturing young talent and fostering a love for sports within the community.

Cricket is a widely enjoyed sport, loved by both boys and girls for its teamwork, skill, and excitement and is one of the fastest growing girls’ and women’s sports. Both Mill Hill Education Group and Berkhamsted have a strong record in supporting children to develop their cricketing skills. Berkhamsted CC girls have been Hertfordshire County Champions in many age groups over the last few years and produce a number of county players each year. Mill Hill School’s environment enabled current England star, Sophia Dunkley, Warwickshire CC’s Ethan Bamber and Essex CC’s Adam Rossington to thrive.

The partnership will mean that Abbot’s Hill pupils will gain access to high quality coaches to develop their cricketing skills as well as occasional special opportunities at Berkhamsted Cricket Club. We are pleased to announce one of our new coaches will be Navaid Akhtar, Berkhamsted’s new Head Coach. Nav is a level 3 coach who played at a very high level and starts his cricket club at Abbot’s Hill in mid-January. Nav was awarded ECB Coach of the Year and Middlesex CCC Coach of the Year in 2021. More importantly Nav is totally committed to developing young players of all abilities while fostering a genuine love for the game.

Abbot’s Hill recently announced its Pre-Prep and Prep settings will become co-educational from September 2025, which is a continuation from the current Nursery offer. To discover what an Abbot’s Hill education could offer your child, there is Pre Prep and Prep School In Action event on 24 January at 8:30-12:00.

“At Abbot’s Hill, we believe in the importance of building strong community ties and encouraging our students to embrace physical activity. Partnering with Berkhamsted Cricket Club is a natural fit, given its close proximity and fantastic reputation. It aligns with our values of teamwork, dedication, and excellence. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this sponsorship will have on our pupils and the wider community.” Sharon Schanschieff, Head of Abbot’s Hill.

Leon Roberts, Director of Prep Schools at Mill Hill Education Group, added: “We select our partners carefully, and this exciting partnership offers mutual benefit to both School and Club. Berkhamsted Cricket Club has arguably one of best set ups for junior cricketers in Hertfordshire and Abbot’s Hill pupils will benefit from the input of the club’s expertise within their stunning school setting. As a former Headteacher who introduced girls’ cricket at my previous school, I have seen what a wonderful game it is for children to enjoy as well as developing their resilience, collaborative skills, leadership and strategic thinking. For children who want to develop their cricket, gaining access to high quality coaching at both club and school can have a tremendous impact on their progress.”

“We are delighted to have secured Abbot’s Hill, part of the Mill Hill Education Group as our new junior sponsor in our 150th anniversary year. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with the school and in particular to work together to continue the great growth we have seen in girls’ cricket in recent years. As part of the arrangement our senior coaches will be visiting the school to deliver regular training sessions, and we hope many of the girls who take part in these sessions will be inspired to join our club and play more regularly.” Mark Lewarne, Head of Juniors Cricket, Berkhamsted Cricket Club.