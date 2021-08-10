A-level results day: Kings Langley students celebrate A-level success in Hemel Hempstead

Sixth-formers at Kings Langley School in Hemel Hempstead are celebrating today (Tuesday) as they receive their A-level results.

Grades have been determined by teachers after summer exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Headteacher David Fisher has praised the students for the hard work and dedication they have shown during extraordinary times, and support staff and teachers who have supported the students.

Katie Felton and Beth Edwards (C) Kings Langley School

He said: "Results days are a rite of passage for young people, and we were delighted today to celebrate with our young people on their many successes.

"Of course, we have students achieving As across the board and going to some of the most prestigious universities or courses, Katie Felton - A* A* A, A, Beth Edwards A*, A, A, Louis Kearns A*, A*, A, Elliot Kitchener - A*, A*, A, Ella Newton A*, A, A, Beth Sams - A A A and Sita Vass A*, A*, A, A, but we have also so many students gaining results that ensure they can access their university, apprenticeship or workplace of choice.

"Every student opening their results today, at Kings Langley School, across Dacorum, or across the country should be incredibly proud of themselves for the hard work, dedication, resilience, and strength of character they have shown in the most extraordinary times.

"So too should the teachers and support staff who have guided, supported, and encouraged them through an unprecedented period of change in education.

Sita Vass (C) Kings Langley School

"The education profession has worked tirelessly to support the awarding of grades and I praise and congratulate all those who work in education for their efforts over the pandemic."

Elliot Kitchener and Louis Kearns (C) Kings Langley School