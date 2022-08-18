Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tring Park School for the Performing Arts revealed that over 45% if its students achieved either A* or A-grade exam results.

Overall, 74% of students achieved between A*-B, which is well above the national average (A*-A 36% and A*-B 62%).

A spokesperson for the school said: “This demonstrates that the school’s holistic approach to its young people’s development produces resilient individuals, willing to work hard to achieve excellence.”

All smiles on results day

As a result of such strong exam grades, 93% of students at the Tring school are going to their first-choice university.

Principal Stefan Anderson said: “We are thrilled that our Sixth Form students have yet again achieved such wonderful grades in their A levels this year. We are particularly proud of these results given that our students work with a dual curriculum, including significant vocational commitments, demanding their time, energy, and creativity.

“These results are only possible due to the positive attitude of our students and the integrated support given by an outstanding team of academic, vocational, and pastoral staff. Given the disruption of Covid and the fact these were their first external examinations, it makes the news even more pleasing.”

Among the many establishments Tring Park School for the Performing Arts class of 2022 will be attending this autumn are:

· Arts Educational School, London

· University of The Arts London

· Bath Spa

· University of Brighton – Fine Arts

· University of Bristol – Theatre and English, English Literature

· Bristol Old Vic Theatre School

· University of Exeter – Drama, English and Drama, Geography

· Guildhall School of Music and Drama

· Imperial College – Design Engineering

· University of Leeds – English Literature

· Leeds Conservatoire – Popular Music and Classical Music

· University of London, Royal Central School of Speech and Drama – Writing for Performance

· LMA – Musical Theatre

· LIPA – Music, Song writing and production

· Manchester Metropolitan University – Health and Exercise Science

· New York Film Academy

· Nottingham Trent – Music Production

· Oxford Brookes – Nursing

· Queen Mary, University of London – Politics and International Relations

· Rose Bruford College of Theatre and Performance – Acting and Acting and Musicianship

· Royal Northern College of Music – Pop and Classical Music

· University of Southampton – Marketing, Biology and Marine Biology

· University College London – Comparative Literature