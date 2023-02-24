An academy in Hemel Hempstead has celebrated after it received a ‘good’ Ofsted rating this week after its first inspection.

Adeyfield Academy was found to be ‘good’ in all five areas of assessment after being inspected in January and was praised for its close-knit school community.

Very few lessons were interrupted by misbehaviour at the school and any misbehaviour was dealt with appropriately. The report stated: “In lessons, pupils benefit from consistent routines and knowledgeable teaching.”

Principal Dawn Mason said that the school is delighted with the rating. She explained: “This is a brilliant outcome for the school community and is a true reflection of all the hard work, dedication and resilience of staff and students, has really shone through.”

Miss Mason added: “During the inspection students, parents and colleagues were able to share their passion and enthusiasm for the Academy’s provision and the exceptional learning opportunities that take place here.”

The school’s range of extra-curricular activities has increased, including sports and the Duke of Edinburgh scheme, which has benefited “not only in pupils’ behaviour but also in their increasing confidence and articulation when speaking”.

While attendance and persistent absence have improved over the past year, inspectors said that some pupils are still absent more often than they should be.

Miss Mason continued: “We would like to acknowledge the partnership and collaboration across Atlas Multi Academy Trust in both reaching this outcome and the future success of the school.”