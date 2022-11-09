Could you become a school governor? Hertfordshire County Council and HFL Education have joined forces to fill the 600 positions available across the county.

And according to Hertfordshire County Council, there are 42 governor vacancies in schools and academies in and around the Hemel Hempstead area as of yesterday (November 8). You don’t need to have an educational background to become a school governor – just a passion to support every child to have a safe and positive school experience.

With many governor roles, a diverse team with different skills and work and life experiences is needed to help each school run to the best of its ability.

A team of diverse volunteers are needed to help a school run successfully

Cllr Terry Douris said: “School governors play a vital role in this, and we need to make sure that we have enough governors at all our schools to support head teachers, school colleagues and pupils.”

Hertfordshire County Council worker and school governor Juliet Whitehead said:“Being a governor is so rewarding and fulfilling. Governors help to make sure that pupils are provided with a high-quality education.”

She added: “Over the years, I have not only gained a much better understanding of the school system but have also had invaluable opportunities to develop my skills both professionally and personally.”