17-year-old Dan’s thriving apprenticeship journey

17-year old Dan has praised an apprenticeship route which has kickstarted his career.
By Victoria WatkinsContributor
Published 8th Feb 2024, 13:06 GMT
Speaking during National Apprenticeship Week, Dan Bowhill is currently operations apprentice for Everyone Active, which manages Berkhamsted Leisure Centre behalf of Dacorum Borough Council.

Dan, who lives locally in Berkhamsted, started his apprenticeship at the leisure centre in October 2023.

Dan has always had a keen interest in sport and keeping fit. He swims regularly, uses the on-site gym and plays football matches every Wednesday at the leisure centre in a team alongside his dad.

Dan Bowhill at Berkhamsted Leisure Centre
Dan Bowhill at Berkhamsted Leisure Centre

Dan says: “I've always been eager to work, and my school's events made me aware of the post-16 options.

“While many of my friends opted for the sixth form route, I was drawn to earning money and learning on the job, gaining qualifications along the way. The physical and on-the-job skills are more my style than classroom-based learning.

"I've already completed my lifeguard training and have taken on additional responsibilities such as health and safety checks, first aid orders, managing cleaning supplies and overseeing cleaning tasks.”

Dan also supports the creation of content on the leisure centre’s social media platforms.

Dan has already completed his lifeguard qualification
Dan has already completed his lifeguard qualification

Looking ahead, Dan is ambitious about gaining additional qualifications, saying “by the end of the year, I’m hoping to complete my swim teacher and gym instructor certifications.”

Offering advice to fellow 16 and 17 year-olds, Dan encourages them to "keep their options open," highlighting the multitude of post-16 routes available. "If you prefer more practical learning and less classroom-based education, then an apprenticeship could be the perfect fit for you.”

James Tovey, General Manager at Berkhamsted Leisure Centre, said: "We’re proud to support our local community by providing pathways to employment. Dan is a valued member of our team, and his success shows how apprenticeships can make a real difference in shaping a bright and promising future.

“Apprenticeships in the leisure industry provide invaluable exposure to various aspects of our business and we're committed to supporting Dan in his chosen path.”

