Hemel Hempstead Comic Con and Toy Fair returns for second time

Cosplayers are encouraged to attend the event

By Olivia Preston
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 1:06pm

An international toy and comic fair is coming back to Hemel Hempstead in February after holding its first event in the town last year.

Striking Events will hold the fair at Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre on Sunday, February 12, with adults and children alike welcomed to come along. There will be movie cars – including Batman’s Tumbler, various exhibits, retro games and cards on display.

Tickets and more information can be found here.

An image of another Striking Events' fair. Credit: Hemel Hempstead Comic Con and Toy Fair on Facebook
