The Veruca Salt singer also featured on one of Foo Fighters’ biggest hits, “Everlong.”

It’s been a turbulent 24 hours for former Nirvana drummer and Foo Fighters’ frontman Dave Grohl.

The musician took to social media overnight to admit that he has welcomed a new child into the world - one outside of his marriage to Jordyn Blum.

But accusations of Grohl’s infidelity are nothing new; just ask his former partner, Veruca Salt member Louise Post.

It was Harvey Dent in “The Dark Knight” who remarked “you can either die a hero or live long enough to become the villain.” It’s a situation Foo Fighters’ front Dave Grohl finds himself in.

Overnight, the former Nirvana drummer took to social media to reveal that he had welcomed a new child into the world, but not with his wife Jordyn Blum but someone “outside” the marriage.

The “almost” squeaky clean image of Grohl was immediately tainted for many fans, who viewed the frontman, 55, as a paragon of virtue in a world of rock and roll debauchery. However, long time fans of Foo Fighters and Nirvana will no doubt not be surprised.

Grohl has had a history of being “amorous” with people while in relationships; while Marina Licht touched upon Jennifer Youngblood, his first wife who he cheated on - leading Pat Smear to leave the band for a brief time during “The Colour and The Shape” era - there is another person who has previously sounded off regarding the musician’s conduct.

That person would be Veruca Salt member Louise Post, who not only dated Grohl for a period of time but also provided vocals to one of Foo Fighters’ biggest, most recognisable hits.

So who is Louise Post and what led to the breakdown of his relationship with her?

Who is Louise Post?

Louise Post, the co-founder of '90s alternative act Veruca Salt, had a brief relationship with Dave Grohl - leading to her involvement in one of Foo Figthters' biggest hits. | Getty Images

Louise Lightner Post was born on December 7, 1966, in St. Louis, Missouri. From a young age, she showed an interest in music, learning to play the piano and guitar during her childhood. Influenced by artists ranging from The Beatles to the punk rock sounds of the 1970s and 1980s, Post developed a unique musical style that combined melodic pop sensibilities with the raw energy of rock.

She moved to Chicago in 1992 and met Nina Gordon, leading to the formation of Veruca Salt in1993, named after the spoiled character from “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.” The band's lineup was completed with the addition of bassist Steve Lack and drummer Jim Shapiro, who is also Gordon's brother.

Veruca Salt's sound was characterised by a combination of heavy guitar riffs, catchy melodies, and harmonised vocals, with Post and Gordon sharing lead vocal duties. Their music drew comparisons to the grunge and alternative rock bands of the time, but with a poppier edge that set them apart.

Their debut album, “American Thighs,” was released in 1994 on Minty Fresh Records and later re-released by Geffen Records, becoming a commercial success fueled by the hit single "Seether." The song received heavy airplay on radio and MTV, and the album was certified Gold by the RIAA.

In 1998, Nina Gordon left the band to pursue a solo career, marking a significant turning point for Veruca Salt. Post decided to continue the band without Gordon, taking on full leadership. She recruited new members and released the album Resolver in 2000, which reflected the emotional turmoil of the band's breakup and Gordon's departure.

However in 2013, to the delight of fans, Louise Post and Nina Gordon reconciled and reunited the original lineup of Veruca Salt. The reunion led to the release of “Ghost Notes” in 2015, the first album featuring both Post and Gordon since 1997.

How long did Louise Post date Dave Grohl?

Both artists being involved in high-profile acts in the ‘90s music scene, the pair crossed paths a few times, with “American Thighs” released at the same time Dave Grohl started his Foo Fighters project. Their relationship was apparently “official” in 1995, with Post even becoming involved in one of the group’s biggest hits.

Grohl shared an early version of “Everlong” with Post, who then went on to appear on the track providing subtle background vocals during the bridges of the song - you can listen to her isolated vocals on YouTube to find out for yourself.

What led to the breakup of their relationship?

Accusations of infidelity once again; during a performance in Australia in 1997, Post accused Grohl of cheating on her with none other than Winona Ryder after the end of their relationship. Though in recent years, Post offered an alternative reason why the relationship did not pan out.

She told The Melbourne Age “It was a private relationship, but it got so much publicity. I didn't mean for it to happen. We are friendly now.”

