Monster pumpkin grown in Hemel Hempstead weighs in at whopping 51 stones
Spook-tacular pumpkin sold to raise funds for brain tumour charity
Is this the biggest pumpkin in Hertfordshire?
This giant pumpkin weighs a whopping 725lbs and was grown at Rumblers Farm based at Water End, Hemel Hempstead. It was grown by Barny Hilsdon and bought by Zarah Edmundo – with the proceeds donated to brain tumour charity The Oli Hilsdon Foundation. The foundation funds brain tumour research in memory of Oli Hilsdon, who lost his battle with Glioblastoma Multiforme – a malignant Grade IV brain tumour – in January 2019. Find out more about the foundation at its website.
Zarah was delighted with the purchase and has already carved it in readiness for tonight’s Halloween celebrations.
The Rumblers Farm popular pumpkin patch is now closed but the last few pumpkins are available at the farm shop for anyone still looking to carve a pumpkin before tonight’s Halloween celebrations.
Barny said: “We’ve grown some enormous pumpkins which need up to 100 gallons of water a day. We auctioned off quite a few including one which was sold for £100. We’re hoping to have raised £500 in total for the charity so we’re delighted for the support given to the auction. The last few pumpkins are fairly small ones and but there are still Halloween goodies in the shop.”
> The UK's biggest pumpkin was grown in Hampshire by Ian and Stuart Paton who set a new record with a giant specimen weighing a staggering 2,656lbs (189 stones) – as much as a small car. The world record for the biggest pumpkin was set in 2021 by Tuscan farmer Stefano Cutrupi who grew a 2,703lbs specimen.