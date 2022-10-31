Is this the biggest pumpkin in Hertfordshire?

This giant pumpkin weighs a whopping 725lbs and was grown at Rumblers Farm based at Water End, Hemel Hempstead. It was grown by Barny Hilsdon and bought by Zarah Edmundo – with the proceeds donated to brain tumour charity The Oli Hilsdon Foundation. The foundation funds brain tumour research in memory of Oli Hilsdon, who lost his battle with Glioblastoma Multiforme – a malignant Grade IV brain tumour – in January 2019. Find out more about the foundation at its website.

Zarah was delighted with the purchase and has already carved it in readiness for tonight’s Halloween celebrations.

The giant pumpkin was grown at Rumblers Farm in Hemel Hempstead. Right: Zarah's spook-tacular carving of the pumpkin

The Rumblers Farm popular pumpkin patch is now closed but the last few pumpkins are available at the farm shop for anyone still looking to carve a pumpkin before tonight’s Halloween celebrations.

Barny said: “We’ve grown some enormous pumpkins which need up to 100 gallons of water a day. We auctioned off quite a few including one which was sold for £100. We’re hoping to have raised £500 in total for the charity so we’re delighted for the support given to the auction. The last few pumpkins are fairly small ones and but there are still Halloween goodies in the shop.”