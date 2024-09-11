Leading Bedfordshire farmer thanks public for support on Back British Farming Day

A Bedfordshire farming leader is calling on the government to match the huge public support for British farmers with political action by increasing the agricultural budget.

The call comes on the 9th annual Back British Farming Day, a day when politicians, the public, retailers, food processers and manufacturers celebrate and champion British agriculture and its importance to the UK economy.

The NFU is calling on the government to truly value UK food security by delivering a renewed and enhanced multi-annual agriculture budget of £5.6 billion on October 30.

NFU Chair for Bedfordshire and Huntingdonshire Freya Morgan said: “The public has always been hugely supportive of British farmers.

“It has been wonderful to see the public coming out in force to show their support on Back British Farming Day.

“It was good to see, also, many MPs wearing the wool and wheat-pin badge, the symbol of Back British Farming Day.

“It has been a very challenging time for farmers in Bedfordshire and Huntingdonshire, and across the country.

“We have been dealing with a wide range of challenges, including ongoing issues with rural crime, increasing droughts and floods devastating crops, rising energy costs, a lack of fairness in the supply chain, trade deals which have allowed in imported food which would be deemed illegal in this country and now bluetongue.

“Farmers work long hours in all conditions to feed the nation and strive to deliver national food security.

“Farmers also protect our beloved countryside, support the environment and help drive forward the economy. Farming provides jobs for around 2,000 people in Bedfordshire and contributes more than £160m to the economy of Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire.

“We now need the political support to match the public support and for the government to set an increased agricultural budget to enable farmers here in Bedfordshire and Huntingdonshire, and across the county, to continue this important work.”

Back British Farming Day, on Wednesday, September 11, sees the NFU host a Parliamentary reception and invite MPs to champion British farming by wearing the wool and wheat-pin badge.

People across the country show their support for British food and farming on social media throughout the day using #BackBritishFarmingDay.

Bedfordshire’s MPs have spoken out in support of local farmers.

North Bedfordshire MP Richard Fuller said: “I am proud to support Back British Farming Day and show my recognition and support for all the farmers and growers in North Bedfordshire who do a fantastic job in providing high-quality food and contributing significantly to the local economy, all while caring for our much-loved countryside.

“Events over the past few years have shown us the significance of a resilient farming sector - that’s why it is so important to recognise British agriculture and all it contributes to our country.”

Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard MP Alex Mayer said: “Farmers are a vital part of local communities.

“Come rain or shine, they are out there making sure there is food on all our tables, and caring for our precious environment, and nature.

“It is fantastic to see people across the county coming together to show their appreciation for our farmers – they deserve this support and respect. I am proud to back Britain’s farmers.”