Farmer calls for increased agricultural budget on Back British Farming Day

A well-known Hertfordshire farmer is backing calls for the government to increase the agricultural budget to enable farmers to continue to deliver for the country.

The NFU is calling on the government to truly value UK food security by delivering a renewed and enhanced multi-annual agriculture budget of £5.6 billion on October 30.

The call comes following the 9th annual Back British Farming Day, when politicians, the public, retailers, food processers and manufacturers celebrate and champion British agriculture and its importance to the UK economy.

Jamie Burrows, who farms near St Albans and is chair of the NFU’s national combinable crops board, said: “The huge amount of public support for British farmers has again been clear to see on Back British Farming Day and we are very grateful for this ongoing support.

Hertfordshire farmer Jamie Burrows.

“It has been good also to see many MPs wearing the wheat-pin badge – the emblem of Back British Farming Day.

“Farmers here in Hertfordshire and across the country work hard all year round to feed the nation and strive to deliver national food security.

“Farming provides jobs for more than 2,500 people in Hertfordshire and contributes more than £160m to the economy on Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire.

“Farmers also support the environment and protect the countryside.

“It has been a very challenging time for farmers.

“Frequent droughts and floods have devastated crops, rural crime continues to be a major issue in Hertfordshire, and there have been sharp rises in energy costs.

“We are calling on the government to deliver an increased agricultural budget. This is not just money for farmers, this will help us to deliver national food security and to continue delivering for the economy and for the environment.”

NFU President Tom Bradshaw said: “On this Back British Farming Day, we are at a tipping point, so we call on the government, all MPs to also show their unstinted support. Seize this opportunity to harness the passion and the drive of British farmers and growers to ensure a thriving future - a future that is good for shoppers, good for the environment and good for a secure supply of British food.”

Back British Farming Day, held on Wednesday, September 11, saw the NFU host a Parliamentary reception and invite MPs to champion British farming by wearing the wool and wheat-pin badge.

People across the country show their support for British food and farming on social media throughout the day using #BackBritishFarmingDay.

North East Hertfordshire MP Chris Hinchliff said: “We should all recognise the hugely important job farmers do to provide quality, healthy, nutritious and affordable food.

“It is essential that farmers are supported to restore nature, protect the countryside and provide high-quality jobs in this area.

“I look forward to meeting more farmers across North East Hertfordshire to learn more about the issues they are facing and doing all I can to support this crucial sector of our economy.”