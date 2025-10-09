‘You’re never too old to be young’ – Ware care home celebrates its eighth birthday
Care UK’s Snowdrop House, on Baldock Street, celebrated its eighth birthday with a Snow White-themed party, where residents and team members dressed up as some of the most-loved characters, bringing plenty of smiles and laughter throughout the day.
The party included music, games, fancy dress, and a specially decorated cake made by the home’s talented head chef, with the communal areas adorned with Snow White-themed decorations to set the scene.
Clare Crow, Home Manager at Snowdrop House, said: “It was wonderful to mark Snowdrop House’s eighth birthday with such a fun and memorable day. Everyone loved dressing up as their favourite Snow White characters, and it was heart-warming to see the residents’ faces light up as they joined in the celebrations.
“We’re proud of the strong sense of community here and it was lovely to celebrate this milestone together.”
Snowdrop House is a state-of-the-art care home that provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. It incorporates plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies, and includes its own cinema, hair and beauty salon and café.