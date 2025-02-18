Young YouTubers finally meet after forming a special bond on Adam B’s Channel Boost course

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The YouTube community is full of talented creators, each with unique styles and ambitions, but one of the most heartwarming stories in recent months has been the friendship between Ruby Sussex and Lydia Alty.

The two YouTubers, who first connected through Adam B’s Channel Boost Course, have now finally met in person in London after months of growing their friendship online.

A Friendship Born from a Shared YouTube Journey:

Ruby and Lydia first crossed paths while taking part in Adam B’s Channel Boost Course, a program designed to help up-and-coming content creators develop their channels, improve engagement, and reach a wider audience. Through this experience, they not only honed their skills but also discovered a deep mutual respect and admiration for each other’s content.

16 year old, Ruby Sussex is best known for her kid-friendly challenge videos, where she takes on fun, exciting, and interactive tasks that captivate young audiences. With her vibrant personality and natural screen presence, she has been open about her dream of becoming a TV presenter, an ambition that many of her fans believe she is more than capable of achieving.

On the other hand, 19 year old, Lydia Alty has carved out her own niche as a young leading voice in royal commentary. She is widely recognised for her detailed insights into the British Royal Family, covering historical aspects, current events, and in-depth analyses of royal traditions and figures. Her well-researched content has made her a trusted source for those interested in all things monarchy-related.

Despite their different content styles, Ruby and Lydia quickly formed a strong bond, supporting each other’s growth, sharing advice, and cheering one another on as they navigated the challenges of the YouTube world.

A Long-Awaited Meetup:

Ruby took to social media to express her excitement about the long-awaited meetup, writing:

"Finally got to meet @lydiaalty in person, after forming a special friendship during @adambyt first Channel Boost course! We've both had a lovely day shopping and getting to know each other."

Lydia also shared her thoughts on the special day, posting:

"Lovely day out with my best friend @rubytubeytx, who you’ll all remember I met on @adambyt’s Channel Boost Course! Wonderful day, shopping, chatting, laughing, and properly getting to know each other! So grateful to now have an absolutely incredible, kind, caring, funny, and amazing best friend! So glad we formed such a special friendship! Excited for our next meet-up!"

Their posts radiated warmth and gratitude, reflecting just how much their friendship means to both of them. Fans, who had followed their journey from online acquaintances to close friends, were thrilled to see them finally meet in person.

With both Ruby and Lydia growing their platforms, their future as YouTubers looks incredibly promising.

For Ruby, her passion for entertainment and her natural charisma could easily see her transition into TV presenting, something she has already expressed interest in. Given her ability to engage young audiences through fun challenges, she could be a perfect fit for children’s television or family-friendly entertainment shows.

Lydia, with her expertise in royal history and commentary, has the potential to become a leading voice in royal journalism, whether through YouTube, media appearances, or even collaborating with established outlets covering royal affairs.

The Power of Online Friendships

The story of Ruby Sussex and Lydia Alty is a reminder of how the digital world can foster genuine friendships. While YouTube is often seen as a competitive space, their bond proves that it can also be a place of support, encouragement, and meaningful connections.

Their fans are already eagerly waiting for their next meetup, and with the enthusiasm they both have for their friendship, it seems like this is just the beginning of many exciting moments to come.

For now, both creators will hopefully continue to build their individual brands, but one thing is certain—Ruby Sussex and Lydia Alty’s friendship is one to watch, and we can’t wait to see what they do next!