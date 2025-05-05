Young YouTuber turns 20, with special message for Coeliac Awareness Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On May 5th 2025, Lydia Alty, who is most known for her YouTube channel, Royal Reporter Lydia, marked her 20th Birthday with the release of new images taken by Buckinghamshire photographer, Helen Rayner. But it was her message days before that caught fan's eye.

Lydia, best known as the face behind the Royal Reporter Lydia YouTube channel—with over 200,000 subscribers and 92,000+ followers on Instagram—celebrated her 20th birthday on Sunday, May 5th, 2025, during the VE Day Bank Holiday celebrations. Born on May 5th, 2005, Lydia marked the milestone quietly with her family and younger brother, Harry, while continuing to do what she loves most: reporting on the British Royal Family, who themselves commemorated the day with veterans across the UK.

Just days before her birthday, Lydia also used her platform to spotlight an issue close to her heart—Coeliac Disease. In partnership with Coeliac UK, a Buckingham-based charity focused on gluten-free awareness, she released a powerful statement as part of #CoeliacAwarenessMonth. Diagnosed in November 2021 after enduring months of fatigue, pain, and recurring illness, Lydia shared her personal journey with the autoimmune condition that affects 1 in 100 people in the UK—many of whom remain undiagnosed.

"Although I now follow a strict gluten-free diet, life with Coeliac is still a challenge... Cross-contamination is a constant worry," Lydia shared. "But I’m determined Coeliac won’t define my future."

Her heartfelt message was reiterated in her birthday post on May 5th, which read:

“20 today

In the accompanying photo, Lydia looked bright and full of spirit—a hopeful image that contrasted with the daily struggles she faces living with Coeliac Disease. According to her team, she continues to manage the condition with strength and resilience, using her platform to support the Free From Friendly campaign and raise awareness throughout May.

Lydia Alty 20th Birthday Portrait taken by Helen Rayner

Balancing her health journey with a job, her popular YouTube channel, and a packed schedule reporting on all things Royal—her “favourite thing ever” according to her team—Lydia remains a powerful voice for young people navigating chronic illness while pursuing their passions.