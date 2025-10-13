Wood you believe it? Knebworth care home residents team up with Men's Shed for DIY project

A care home in Woolmer Green has joined forces with a community workshop in the run-up to International Repair Day.

Residents at Knebworth, on London Road, have been rolling up their sleeves and getting stuck into some hands-on DIY – all in the name of sharing skills with the next generation.

As part of Care UK’s ‘Fixer Uppers’ programme, residents teamed up with Hatfield Men’s Shed – a movement that addresses men’s health and wellbeing – to assemble planters to be used in the home’s garden, with materials kindly donated by the group.

Resident Peter Clark, 86, said: “I enjoyed building the planters as it reminded me of when I used to do a lot of DIY when I was younger. My nephew even used to call me ‘Uncle DIY’!”

Knebworth care home residents Christine Duckworth, Betty Thomas and Peter Clark with their planters

Launched on the approach to 18 October’s International Repair Day, the initiative aims to revive traditional skills such as fixing furniture, mending clothes and tackling small maintenance jobs, and celebrate the invaluable knowledge older generations can pass on while promoting sustainability.

Daniel Grab, Home Manager at Knebworth, said: “Residents have honed their DIY skills over a lifetime, and the Fixer Uppers project has been a fantastic way for them to connect with the community and share practical knowledge in a meaningful way.

“It was wonderful to see everyone fully engaged and residents swapping stories, learning from one another and genuinely enjoying the process.

“We’d like to thank Hatfield Men's Shed for coming to the home to help build planters. It was a brilliant afternoon and we look forward to many more visits in the future.”

To find out more about Fixer Uppers, please visit careuk.com/Fixer-Uppers.

Knebworth is a state-of-the-art care home that provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. The building incorporates plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies, and includes its own hair and beauty salon, pub and café.