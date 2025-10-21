Win big and help save lives with Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s 2025 Christmas Raffle

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is inviting people to make a life-saving difference in their local community by participating in its 2025 Christmas Raffle, which has officially launched.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festive fundraiser offers a chance to win big, including a grand prize of £3,000. Every ticket sold directly supports future lifesaving missions, enabling the charity's advanced clinical team to respond to the most critically ill and injured patients across Herefordshire.

In addition to the £3,000 jackpot, there are 16 other cash prizes to be won.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participating in the charity’s Christmas Raffle will help save lives this festive season, making a real difference for people like Thomas and Becky Kay who suffered traumatic injuries while getting ready to head out for a family walk in Cannock Chase, Staffordshire, with their 18-month-old daughter Rosie. They were parked up and strapping Rosie into her backpack carrier when, without warning, a car veered off the road. It collided with their parked vehicle, which was then shunted directly into them.

Midlands Air Ambulance in Flight

“It all happened so fast, and a normal family outing ended with us suffering life changing injuries and needing urgent treatment.” Thomas recalls. “Thanks to the incredible care from Midlands Air Ambulance Charity and the emergency services, we were able to begin the long road to recovery, something we’re forever grateful for. Becky still lives with ongoing pain and some limitations but, through it all, we’ve discovered just how much resilience and love we have as a family. In March 2023, we were overjoyed to welcome our second child, Sam, and now enjoy every moment together.”

Emma Wood, head of fundraising and engagement at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “Last year, the generous support of those who purchased tickets for our Christmas Raffle made 33 air ambulance missions and 37 critical care car missions possible. Our charity does not receive any government funding and relies entirely on support from the local communities we serve. So, by participating in this year’s raffle, you’ll be making a vital difference to our essential emergency service, helping keep families together this Christmas while also having a chance to win an incredible cash prize.”

Each year, the charity is tasked with raising £16 million to stay operational and deliver lifesaving pre-hospital emergency care, meaning each raffle ticket purchased will directly support the critical-care team and fund their vital work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Christmas Raffle is open to anyone aged 18 and over. Each ticket costs £1 and entrants’ unique raffle ticket numbers will be automatically entered into the prize draw. The closing date for postal entries is Monday 15th December; the closing date for online entries is Thursday 18th December, and the draw will take place on Monday 22nd December.

The Kay Family

Terms and conditions apply. To buy a raffle ticket and help make missions possible this Christmas, please visit: midlandsairambulance.com/christmasraffle

To find out more about Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s vital, lifesaving work, visit midlandsairambulance.com and follow the organisation on social media.