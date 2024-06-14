West Herts Hospitals Facilities Team conquers Snowdon in midnight trek for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Members of West Herts Hospitals’ Facilities Team have successfully completed an epic fundraising challenge, conquering Snowdon, the highest mountain in Wales, in a midnight trek.

The team braved freezing temperatures and high winds to raise vital funds for West Herts Hospitals Charity - the official charity for West Herts Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust supporting patient care at Hemel Hempstead, St Albans City and Watford General hospitals, funding equipment and services beyond what the NHS can afford alone.

The fearless fundraisers departed from Watford at 7pm on Saturday, setting off on their trek up the PYG track at 12:30am. Braving -8 degrees Celsius and 40 mph winds, they reached the summit just after 4am.

The team then descended via the Miners track, with the sun rising to reveal breathtaking scenery.

The team saw the sunrise over mount Snowdon during their descent

“I originally wondered why we were doing the climb at night,” shared Head of Facilities Jan Jonker, “especially with only two of the team as experienced climbers and the rest of us being first-timers. However, on the way down (when it was light) and we looked up, we realised it probably was the best thing as it would have been nerve-wracking had we seen actually how close to the edge we had come.

“The team waited for each other and supported each other throughout, and there was a lot of laughter. It was wonderful to see the sun come up and reveal the magnificent scenery around us as we approached the top of the mountain.”

The team's fundraising efforts will support various projects, including providing new wheelchairs for St Albans City Hospital and refurbishing the children's waiting area at the UTC in Hemel Hempstead Hospital.

West Herts Hospitals CEO Alison Rosen expressed her gratitude: “Huge congratulations to the Facilities Team! Your dedication and teamwork are truly inspiring. We are incredibly proud of your efforts and deeply grateful for your support for our hospitals.”

West Herts Hospitals Facilities Team get ready to depart for Snowdonia

The team has already raised over £1,300. If you would like to support the Facilities Team’s fundraising for West Herts Hospitals, please consider donating through their GoFundMe page.