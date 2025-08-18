Wellness Walk returns to London to raise money for Diabetes UK

Hemel Hempstead residents are being invited to sign up to the event

A sponsored walking event returns to London next month, offering the chance to raise vital funds for people living with diabetes. Diabetes UK’s Wellness Walk takes place on Sunday 28th September from 10am, with five-mile and 10-mile route options along the River Thames and London’s iconic bridges, and people in Hemel Hempstead are being invited to take part.

Proudly sponsored by FreeStyle Libre, participants will be taking a step towards a world where diabetes can do no harm, raising money for exciting research projects and support for people living with diabetes.

The 10-mile walk starts at Battersea Park before criss-crossing 11 bridges, while the 5-mile starts at Potters Fields Park and crosses four of London’s bridges.

Both guided routes will end across Tower Bridge and finish at Potters Fields Park, with a medal and an afternoon of fun waiting at the finish line.

The London Bridges Wellness Walk is a perfect opportunity to keep fit, enjoy a scenic walk around the city and raise important funds for Diabetes UK.

Niks Kent, Head of South East Coast and London at Diabetes UK said:“This family-friendly event is a real highlight of the year, seeing hundreds of people come together to support people living with diabetes.

"Every step you take brings us closer to a world without diabetes by funding our exciting research. We would love for you to sign up to join us on September 28 and help make a real difference.”

There are plenty of ways to take part, individually or as part of a team, and the event can be enjoyed as a day out with family, friends or colleagues.

The walk has been designed for all levels of fitness and can be done at any pace, with plenty of rest stops and step-free and wheelchair accessible route options.

The entry fee is £15 for an adult, £8 for juniors, and children under 11 go free. Once signed up, walkers will receive a welcome pack with t-shirts for adults and over-12s, a walker number and a walking guide for the event.

Diabetes UK is encouraging walkers to raise £150 in sponsorship. They can sign up online at: fundraise.diabetes.org.uk/event/wellness-walks.

The event promises a jam-packed finish area space at Potters Fields Park, where walkers can enjoy an excellent view of Tower Bridge as well as entertainment, games, food stalls, a sports massage and more alongside their family, friends or colleagues.

Julia Hammac, General Manager for Abbott’s Diabetes Care business, UK & Ireland, said: “FreeStyle Libre is committed to improving the lives of all people affected by diabetes so we are delighted to be the headline sponsor of the Wellness Walk series this year, and the walk in London in particular.

“We’ve partnered with Diabetes UK to help more people see the benefits of getting active, like walking, on their glucose levels and their overall diabetes management. Good luck to all the participants and do come and say hello to the Libre team on the day.”

Currently 4.6 million people in the UK have a diagnosis of diabetes, an all-time high. Additionally, an estimated 6.3 million people live with prediabetes, and a further 1.3 million are living with undiagnosed type 2 diabetes. This means that more than 12 million people in the UK, or one in five adults, have either diabetes or prediabetes.

Every pound raised will support Diabetes UK’s mission to create a world where diabetes can do no harm, by funding vital research into life-changing treatments, and providing support to help people to live better with diabetes.