Welcome to Berkhamsted Quaker Meeting House

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Have you ever noticed the beautiful Quaker Meeting House on Berkhamsted High Street, near the St John’s Well Lane mini roundabout? Maybe you once went to a children’s party there, or maybe you’ve been to a class or talk yourself. Or, perhaps you’ve walked past the pretty garden and building and wondered what goes on inside!

The Meeting House is primarily home to Berkhamsted’s Quaker Meeting; a place of peace and acceptance, a small group which meets on the second and last Sunday of every month. Quakers, known as Friends, are few, nationally and worldwide, but committed and often vigorous! You may have seen us hold an outdoor Meeting for Worship on the High Street one weekend a few months ago, bearing witness to our responsibility as humans to do what we can to protect life on earth in this climate and ecological crisis. Quakers have a fascinating history of nonviolent dissent but it is the future that needs us now. Most members have action at their core – whether that is peaceful protesting or something closer to home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Quakerism has roots in Christianity, it is a way of life, rather than a set of beliefs. Not all Quakers see themselves as Christians; some regard themselves as members of a universal religion that (for historical reasons) has many Christian elements. Tolerance is part of the Quaker approach to life, so Quakers are willing to learn from all other faiths and churches. We have no clergy, no creed and no hymns but gather silently to find what people might call God/the great mystery/the truth/the light, and typically two or three of us may stand and speak in order to share insights or concerns that have filled us in the silence. We don’t duck the world’s darkness but we believe in love, and see God (whatever that means to you) in everyone.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you are curious about Quakers or anything here has resonated with you, you are welcome to come along and join us on the second or last Sunday of the month, 10:30-11:30 followed by tea, coffee and chats! There is no expectation of you, no pressure – just acceptance and peace.

Berkhamsted Quaker Meeting House

Further to our meetings, we aim to serve and are looking at ways to make our building more useful to the people of Berkhamsted. Perhaps you’ve noticed a banner hanging over the wall recently – a hand-painted welcome to The Eco Hub, a group which meets at the Meeting House on the first Sunday afternoon of each month. This is a new initiative we are happy to support and host, because it aligns with our Quaker testimony of sustainability and is about developing connections and resilience as a community as we adapt to – and resist – climate change. We also host a range of classes and over the month and the Meeting House is available for hire for events etc.

Find out more about us, our meetings and how to hire the Meeting House at www.berkhamstedquakers.org.uk

Berkhamsted Quaker Meeting House, 293 High St, Berkhamsted HP4 1AJ