Wedding flowers bring joy to residents at Fremantle Court Care Home

A resident at Fremantle Court flower arranging.

From wedding aisle to care home smiles - how one couple’s kindness made a lasting impression.

Residents at Fremantle Court Care Home in Stoke Mandeville were treated to a wonderful surprise recently when newlyweds Charlotte and Edoardo donated their beautiful wedding flowers to the home after their special day.

The stunning arrangements were delivered by FlowerbyJustine, who made sure they arrived in perfect condition. The arrangements were used in a creative activity, and residents spent the afternoon creating their own bouquets and floral displays to brighten their rooms and shared spaces.

Home Manager Xiao said, “We were so touched by Charlotte and Edoardo’s kindness. The flowers brought so much colour and life into the home, and our residents absolutely loved them. It really made their day.”

The wedding flowers donated by the newly weds

Charlotte and Edoardo said they were delighted to hear how much happiness the flowers brought: “This is exactly what we were hoping for — to spread the beauty and joy of the day,” they said. “Justine did such a stellar job, and we’re so pleased her hard work could be enjoyed further. It truly warms our hearts to know the flowers brought smiles to others.”

The couple added that their wedding had been everything they’d hoped for — a wonderful day surrounded by family, friends, and even a touch of sunshine.

Everyone at Fremantle Court sends their warmest thanks and congratulations to Charlotte and Edoardo, wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness together.