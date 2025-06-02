Watford care home welcomes The Halpin School of Irish Dancing for a memorable performance
The care home’s residents, along with their families and friends, were thoroughly captivated by the energy, confidence, and skill of the young performers. The lively Irish dancing brought smiles, joy, and a wonderful sense of celebration to everyone in attendance.
The residents were amazed by the performance with a number of wonderful comments being made by residents and their loved ones, including ‘What a talented group!’ and ‘Could they come back and perform again?’
Cecilia Kassanga, Home Manager at HC-One’s River Court Care Home, said:
“Our residents were thrilled by the performance. The dancers brought such a positive atmosphere — it was truly a special day for us all.
“The event provided a sense of community connections and how intergenerational experiences can bring happiness and lasting memories to all of those involved.
“We’d like to extend a heartfelt thank you to The Halpin School of Irish Dancing for their incredible performance and we look forward to welcoming them back for another visit soon.’’