Watford care home residents embrace the joys of spring with nature-filled outings

Resident from HC-One’s River Court Care Home enjoying spring outing

Residents at HC-One’s River Court Care Home in Watford, Hertfordshire, recently embraced the beauty of the season with two uplifting Spring outings that combined fresh air, wildlife, and the joy of companionship.

The first of the two excursions took place at Byewaters, near Croxley Green—a picturesque canal-side haven well-loved for its tranquil setting and rich wildlife.

Residents spent a peaceful day enjoying tea and snacks by the water, feeding ducks and swans. The highlight of the trip came when an unusual duck species sparked curiosity and friendly debate among the group, culminating in much laughter and a shared sense of discovery as they identified the mystery bird together.

Not long after, the group ventured out again—this time to the Aquadrome in Rickmansworth. With its stunning lakeside views and nature trails, the setting offered a refreshing change of scenery. Residents were delighted by the variety of birds and the many friendly dogs being walked, enjoying several heart-warming encounters that added an extra layer of joy to the day.

Cecilia Kassanga, Home Manager at HC-One’s River Court Care Home, said:

“These outings are a lovely way for residents to reconnect—with nature, each other, and the wider community.

“The laughter, fresh air, and shared moments made it truly special.”

Both trips were part of River Court’s commitment to enhancing resident wellbeing through meaningful, enriching activities. They served as powerful reminders of the simple pleasures that can bring the greatest happiness.

For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.