Watford-based housebuilder supports local children’s charity

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes has recently donated £1,500 to Hertfordshire-based charity ‘Kids in Mind’ in Hertfordshire.

The housebuilder’s North Thames division, whose Head Office is based in Watford, will support the charity’s six core services: Mental Health Support, Children’s Well-being, Play Therapy, Music Therapy, Art Therapy and Comfort Toys for children exposed to domestic violence.

‘Kids in Mind’ is a sanctuary for disadvantaged children and young people who have escaped domestic violence. Each of the charity’s six core services has been thoughtfully designed to nurture healing and to help every child rediscover their right to a peaceful and happy childhood.

The £1,500 donation comes from The Barratt Foundation, the housebuilder’s charity partnership, which aims to support local charities and groups wherever Barratt Developments PLC operates across the UK. The charity will use the donation to support children locally with their care sessions at SAHWR (Specialist Domestic Abuse Services) based in St Albans.

Kids in Mind

Julian Margolin, CEO of Kids in Mind, said: “Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ generous donation has been put towards supporting children locally with our sessions at the SAHWR refuge group based in St Albans. SAHWR is a safe haven for the children and their guardians. The wellbeing sessions enable the children to find coping strategies and build resilience. This positivity provides emotional regulation and gives them tools to deal with their trauma.”

Marc Woolfe, Director of Sales and Marketing at Barratt David Wilson North Thames, adds: “We are pleased to hear that our Community Fund donation will be used to help fund care sessions for children in St Albans. Kids in Mind is an impressive local charity and it is so important that we can support initiatives like these for our communities.”

For more information on Kids in Mind and how to support them, please visit: https://www.kidsinmind.uk/

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes are building a range of new homes across Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire, and Hertfordshire, in locations such as Leighton Buzzard, Aylesbury and Houghton Regis.

To find out more about Barratt Homes or David Wilson Homes, visit www.dwh.co.uk / www.barratthomes.co.uk or call 0333 355 8500 / 0333 355 8501.