Watford-based housebuilder supports carers in Hertfordshire with £1,500 donation

Watford-based housebuilder Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes has donated £1,500 to Carers in Hertfordshire, a specialist charity supporting carers across the region, as part of its monthly Community Fund donation.

The £1,500 donation comes from The Barratt Foundation, the housebuilder’s charity partnership, which aims to support local charities and groups wherever Barratt Redrow operates across the UK. The donation will go towards the cost of Carers in Hertfordshire’s dedicated volunteers and the services they provide to support unpaid family and friend carers, ensuring they don’t feel alone in their caring role. Services such as mentoring, welfare calls and support groups.

More than 45,000 current and former carers are registered with Carers in Hertfordshire and they have access to a range of support, including 18 hubs across the county as well as online groups.

Founded in 1995, Carers in Hertfordshire provides free services for children and adult carers and staff and volunteers work collaboratively, with and for carers, to ensure they have the support they need to keep well, informed, and heard.

Michèle Stokes, Chief Executive at Carers in Hertfordshire, comments: “We’re so grateful that Barratt David Wilson North Thames has chosen to support us with this donation, which will provide vital funds for us to help carers who do so much behind closed doors often with little aid. Thank you for noticing carers and helping us to make a significant difference to the Hertfordshire community.”

Marc Woolfe, Director of Sales and Marketing at Barratt David Wilson North Thames, adds: “We hope that this donation will help those in need to access the services offered by Carers in Hertfordshire and continue to raise awareness to help others through their difficult times. This donation highlights the vital role carers play in our communities and the importance of providing them with accessible resources.”

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes is building a range of new homes across Buckinghamshire and Bedfordshire, in locations such as Aylesbury, Leighton Buzzard and Houghton Regis, with a development in Hitchin and Hemel Hempstead coming soon.

For more information on Carers in Hertfordshire, please visit: https://www.carersinherts.org.uk/ or call 01992 58 69 69.

To find out more about Barratt Homes or David Wilson Homes, visit www.dwh.co.uk / www.barratthomes.co.uk or call 0333 355 8500 / 0333 355 8501.