Vistry’s golf day in Broxbourne raises £40,000 for armed forces charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A charity golf day in Hertfordshire organised by homebuilder Vistry Group has raised £40,000 to support armed forces personnel and their families.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fundraiser, at The Hertfordshire Golf and Country Club, in Broxbourne, took place in aid of Vistry’s chosen charity for 2024 – SSAFA, The Armed Forces charity.

Vistry Central Home Counties hosted the event on Friday 13 September and invited its own staff as well as contractors and suppliers to take part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Verity MacMahon, managing director of Vistry Central Home Counties, who delivered a welcome speech to open the event, said: “It was a very enjoyable day and a great way to support our chosen charity for the year, SSAFA.

Vistry Central Home Counties

“The charity makes a huge difference to the lives of serving and former military personnel and their families. They may face issues such as addiction, homelessness, post-traumatic stress, disability and many other difficulties, and SSAFA is there for them.

“Keen golfers among our staff and supply chain thoroughly enjoyed the event and there were plenty of opportunities for everyone to socialise and get to know each other better outside the usual working day routine.”

Around 104 golfers took part in the competition, which was followed by drinks, a barbecue, trophy presentation, raffle and an auction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vistry Central Home Counties is based in Broxbourne and is currently building homes at locations in Essex, Hertfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Suffolk and Buckinghamshire. It is part of Vistry Group, which includes Bovis Homes, Linden Homes and Countryside Homes.

For more information about SSAFA, visit www.ssafa.org.uk and for more on Vistry, visit www.vistrygroup.co.uk.