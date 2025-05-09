VE Day 80 celebrated in style at Ware care home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Hertfordshire care home proudly welcomed the community to join residents and their relatives for a joyful and nostalgic celebration marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Care UK’s Snowdrop House, on Baldock Street in Ware, pulled out all the stops to commemorate the poignant anniversary of Victory in Europe, and hosted a 1940s-themed garden party with a live performance from Nick Carusso, who provided the perfect atmosphere for a dance and a sing-along.

Guests joined residents as they shared their memories of VE Day and partied the afternoon away.

Clare Crow, Home Manager at Snowdrop House, said: “We had a fantastic time celebrating the 80th anniversary of VE Day with our residents, their families, and the wonderful Ware community. Everyone was in high spirits as we honoured this significant occasion, while also taking a moment to reflect on its poignancy.

“I would like to thank the entire team at Snowdrop House for making this celebration possible, as well as all the guests who joined us for our party. A special thank you to Nick Carusso for keeping us all entertained.

“It was a privilege to commemorate this significant anniversary as residents shared their memories of the past. It’s so important to enable residents to foster meaningful connections with the local community and for us to host nostalgic events that can prompt reminiscence, so our VE Day celebration was a roaring success.”

Snowdrop House is a state-of-the-art care home that provides full-time residential, nursing, and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. The care home incorporates plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies, and includes its own cinema, hair and beauty salon and café.

For more general information, please visit careuk.com/snowdrop-house