Unlock your potential: Become a volunteer car driver today

Do you have some spare time during the day or weekdays and a desire to make a tangible difference in your community? Community Action Dacorum is urgently seeking new volunteer car drivers for our Community Car Service, and we believe you might be the perfect fit!

What You'll Gain from Volunteering:

Becoming a volunteer driver is not just about driving; it's about connecting with people and enriching your own life. Our volunteers consistently report immense satisfaction from meeting clients who are incredibly appreciative of the service they receive. It's a highly rewarding and flexible opportunity. You don’t have to commit to a set day or time; instead, you can choose when you want to volunteer, how long, and how frequently. We truly value every instance you say yes, understanding that even a few hours can make a world of difference. EVEN if you only have the time to do just one trip a week.

You might be an ideal volunteer if you are:

Someone who loves driving and meeting new people.

A mum who just dropped the kids off to school and maybe has an hour spare to take someone to an appointment.

If you are looking for work, volunteering looks great on your CV and you can volunteer for as many hours as you like, if it doesn't conflict with the requirements of your benefit. Volunteering and claiming benefits

Older and retired individuals looking for a purposeful way to spend their time and "give back to the community". As one volunteer shared, it helps combat boredom and makes them "feel better" by doing something useful for others.

Individuals who are busy but can spare a few hours and want to help others.

Anyone living in Hemel Hempstead, Berkhamsted, Tring, and the surrounding villages in Dacorum who owns their own car and wishes to help individuals with mobility challenges.

People who would like to feel valued, appreciated, and useful.

Those looking for a new social outlet: Volunteering keeps you busy and can help reduce your own loneliness, fostering a sense of camaraderie and friendship with the service users.

As a volunteer car driver, you will receive reimbursement for your mileage expenses at £0.45 per mile. Additionally, no extra insurance is required.

Why We Urgently Need Your Help:

Our volunteer drivers do more than just drive; they provide crucial social interaction and much-needed company. Many elderly people are very lonely, and for some, being picked up and taken out is their only social interaction. Your contribution can make a significant difference in the lives of the elderly and isolated individuals in our community, helping them maintain their independence and wellbeing.

How to Get Involved:

If you are interested in volunteering as a driver or would like to find out more about other volunteering opportunities in the area, please reach out to our Volunteer Centre.

• Call us on 01442 247209.

• Email us at [email protected]

• You can also pop in to see us in the Roundhouse – the round building outside Boots in Hemel town centre. We are open Monday-Friday 10am-3pm.

For further details specifically on our Community Transport services, you can also contact Community Transport Lead Officer, Misty Fletcher, directly at 01442 212888 or [email protected]If you're not based in Hemel, we also have outreach sessions in Berkhamsted, Kings Langley, and Tring – get in touch to find out more!

https://www.communityactiondacorum.org/