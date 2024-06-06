Understanding Herts Interpreting and Translation Service (HITS)

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Herts Interpreting & Translation Service (HITS) part of the local Dacorum based charity, Community Action Dacorum, is a vital organization dedicated to bridging communication gaps across the Home Counties and East of England.

Established to support local authorities and the NHS, HITS provides essential interpreting and translation services that facilitate clear and effective communication in diverse settings.

What Do Interpreters and Translators Do?

HITS interpreters and translators play a crucial role in various scenarios, from medical consultations to legal proceedings and community services. By providing accurate and timely translations, they ensure that non-English speakers can access important information and services without language barriers. This includes translating documents, interpreting conversations in real-time, and offering linguistic support to both individuals and organizations.

Healthcare Access: HITS interpreters help non-English speaking patients communicate effectively with healthcare providers, ensuring they understand medical advice, treatment plans, and their rights, which is crucial for their well-being and health outcomes.

Legal Assistance: In legal settings, interpreters provide support during court cases, legal consultations, and police interviews, ensuring that individuals fully comprehend legal proceedings and can effectively participate in their defense or testimonies.

Community Integration: By working with local authorities and community organizations, HITS helps non-English speakers integrate into the community, access social services, and participate in community activities, fostering inclusivity and social cohesion. HITS plays a significant role in decreasing social isolation by helping individuals feel connected and understood in their new community, thus enhancing their overall quality of life.

HITS' services are indispensable in a multicultural society. By breaking down language barriers, HITS enables equitable access to services and supports the integration and well-being of non-English speaking residents. Their work not only helps individuals but also strengthens community ties, ensuring that everyone has a voice and can participate fully in society.

Whether you want to find out more about what we do, are interested in volunteering, have questions about our services or want to make connections in the local community we welcome your questions and are happy to talk.

Community Action Dacorum48 High StreetHemel HempsteadHerts HP1 3AF

Office Hours: Monday – Friday 9:00 am – 4:00 pm